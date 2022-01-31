58º
‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell is helping singles find love

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Author Candace Bushnell (Anna Maguire)

HOUSTON – She’s the international best-selling author of ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Four Blondes,’ ‘Trading Up,’ and ‘Lipstick Jungle.’

But for many, she’s the original Carrie Bradshaw, which makes her almost an expert in dating and relationships.

Candace Bushnell has influenced and defined two generations of women through her books and the television series her work has inspired.

And now she’s joining Houston Life to reveal how she’s helping others find love ahead of Valentine’s Day and sharing her tips to improve your dating life.

Don’t miss Bushnell’s interview on Houston Life, Monday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

