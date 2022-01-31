Local actor Shelton Jolivette taking over the entertainment industry

HOUSTON – Jolivette is a native Houstonian and Navy Veteran who lives by Zechariah 4:10 which says, “Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin, to see the plumb line in Zerubbabel’s hand.” Infused with a passion for the arts and for people Jolivette went from being an extra in Universal Pictures’ “Friday Night Lights” to now taking the Independent Film Industry by storm from right here in Houston. In the past 7 years, Jolivette has produced 2 SAG feature films right here in Houston, co-stared in a SYFI thriller next to Ian Ziering [Zombie Tidal Wave], landed a reoccurring role as a guest star in ABC’s TV series American Crime with Regina King, has a starring role in UMC’s 5th Ward and just landed the role Core Cinema’s EMPOWERED the movie based on a True story. The Pandemic may have caused a lot of things to shut down, but it has given new life to Jolivette’s career as a Licensed Mortgage professional who just so happens to be an award-winning actor, Published Author, Casting Director and now Film producer. Staycation set to be released on Allblk 2/10/22 where he stars opposite Jennifer Freeman