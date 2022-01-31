KPRC 2 Community: Kids’ Meals

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – In 2022 our station launched KPRC 2 community. Each month we’ll highlight a different organization who’s giving back to Houston!

We’re kicking things off with a local group who is helping keep the children in our community fed.

Kids’ Meals is on a mission to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering free healthy meals, year-round to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children and through collaboration provide their families with resources to end the cycle of poverty.

For more information on how you can give back to Kids’ Meals, click here.