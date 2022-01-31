KPRC 2 Community: Kids’ Meals

HOUSTON – In 2022 our station launched KPRC 2 community. Each month we’ll highlight a different organization who’s giving back to Houston!
We’re kicking things off with a local group who is helping keep the children in our community fed.
Kids’ Meals is on a mission to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering free healthy meals, year-round to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children and through collaboration provide their families with resources to end the cycle of poverty.
For more information on how you can give back to Kids’ Meals, click here.