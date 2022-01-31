Houston SaberCats are the city’s first professional rugby team

HOUSTON – The Houston SaberCats are an American professional rugby union team based in Houston, Texas. The team was founded in 2017 and competes in Major League Rugby, the top-level rugby union competition in the United States and Canada that played its first season in 2018. The Houston SaberCats take on The Giltinis, February 5 in an exciting rugby match-up. Tune into Houston Life Thursday to watch as one of the SaberCats teaches Houston Life’s Joe Sam about the game.