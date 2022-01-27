Reset your diet: Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares healthy food trends to get you back on track in 2022

If you’re looking to reboot your diet in 2022 and eat cleaner and healthier - you’re right on trend! Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV is here to help you meet your nutritional goals. Some common food trends you’ll see in restaurants and on menus this year include - sustainability, more plant-based options, healthy twists on comfort foods, and more healthy/immune boosting foods.

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to reboot your diet in 2022 and eat cleaner and healthier - you’re right on trend!

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV is here to help you meet your nutritional goals.

Some common food trends you’ll see in restaurants and on menus this year include - sustainability, more plant-based options, healthy twists on comfort foods, and more healthy/immune boosting foods.

Starting with wines, Tanji recommends Fitvine and Yellow Tail wines if you are looking for “healthier” options that are low calorie.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares healthy food trends to try in 2022 on "Houston Life." (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For food on-the-go, one of Tanji’s favorite spots in Houston is Kale Me Crazy in the Heights.

She recommends their Deluxe Acai Bowl, Farro Salad, Vitamin and Nutrient Shots.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares healthy food trends to try in 2022 on "Houston Life." (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

CLICK HERE to learn more about their menu.

If you’re wanting to try some new recipes at home, these are healthy, full of flavor and right on trend for the New Year.

Ad

Goodtaste TV’s Foolproof Lentil Soup

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares healthy food trends to try in 2022 on "Houston Life." (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This version of the winter classic features toasty Indian spices, creamy coconut milk, plus kale and sweet potato for extra nutritional oomph.

CLICK HERE to get the recipe.

Goodtaste TV’s Overnight Oats

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares healthy food trends to try in 2022 on "Houston Life." (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This recipe is quick, easy & healthy! Overnight oats can keep for up to 4 days in the fridge and make the perfect grab & go breakfast!

CLICK HERE to get the recipe.

Falafel

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares healthy food trends to try in 2022 on "Houston Life." (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tanji uses canned chickpeas as the base for this recipe. Then combines them with spices and seasonings to add flavor and create her dough.

CLICK HERE to learn more about cooking with falafel.

Tanji also featured a Spring table setting from Kuhl-Linscomb.

Ad

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares healthy food trends to try in 2022 on "Houston Life." (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Watch “Goodtaste with Tanji” on KPRC 2 weekends at 5:30 a.m.