Inside The Post Oak Hotel’s newest Houston wine destination Stella’s Wine Bar

HOUSTON – Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel just opened up a brand-new wine destination, Stella’s Wine Bar - with access to the hotel’s award-winning cellar!

Stella’s is the perfect spot to enjoy plenty of fabulous wines and lite bites, and there is truly something there for everyone.

Guests can enjoy an extensive selection of reds, whites, rosès, and sparkling wines alongside an array of distinguished charcuteries, lite bites, and shareables. Stella’s can also access the property’s award-winning Cellar which houses more than $5 million of the world’s most sought-after vintages.

Stella’s Wine Bar is named after the Fertitta Family’s beloved pet pig, Stella. Exemplary of the new concept, pigs are known for its great intelligence, inquisitiveness, and an affinity for the social enjoyment of others.

Watch as Lauren Kelly got to chat with Master Sommelier Keith Goldston all about this new Houston hot spot.