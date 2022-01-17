Capturing an icon: Hollywood actor Matthew Modine brings Full Metal Jacket Diary to Houston

HOUSTON – There’s no doubt that Matthew Modine is an acting force to be reckoned with.

Known for his famous roles as the title character in ‘Birdy’ and high school wrestler Louden Swain in ‘Vision Quest,’ the actor gained millions of new fans as the mysterious and frightening Dr. Martin Brenner on Netflix ‘s hit ‘Stranger Things.’

But the actor and filmmaker is also getting a lot of recognition for the behind-the-scenes photographs he took while filming the iconic Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 Vietnam war film, “Full Metal Jacket,” where Modine played Private Joker.

Modine has an upcoming photographic exhibition at Alta Arts in Houston called Full Metal Jacket Diary, and he’ll be joining us to chat about the importance of these images and his enduring career.

Catch Modine on Houston Life on Friday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. on Houston Life.

And for more information about how to attend the exhibition, click here.