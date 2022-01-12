Comedian Fortune Feimster brings her ‘2 Sweet 2 Salty’ tour to Houston

Actress & comedian, Fortune Feimster, returns to Houston with a new stand-up that’s sure to bring the laughs.

HOUSTON – She’s known for her appearances on E’s ‘Chelsea Lately’ and her hysterically funny stories of growing up in the South on her Netflix special ‘Sweet and Salty.’

And now, writer and comedian, Fortune Feimster, returns to Houston with a new stand-up that’s sure to bring the laughs.

The actress joined Houston Life with all details about her new tour and how her work on NBC’s ‘Kenan’ has allowed her to continue to take her storytelling comedy all around the country.

“I’ve been really lucky to not only be doing standup. But I love acting and I’ve gotten to be on some really cool shows,” said the North Carolina native, whom since making her debut on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2010 has had recurring roles on series such as Hulu’s ' “The Mindy Project,” NBC’s “Champions” and Netflix’s “The Afterparty.”

Fortune Feimster: 2 Sweet 2 Salty is happening Friday, January 21 at Cullen Performance Hall at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $26.50, and you can get them, here.

To see Feimster’s complete interview, watch the video above,