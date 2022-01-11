How to keep your children safe from online dangers

Rania Mankarious, executive director with Crime Stoppers of Houston, joined us with critical information for parents to know and to share with their kids.

HOUSTON – If your children have access to technology and social media, it’s important to provide them with tools to proactively keep them safe online.

Rania Mankarious, executive director with Crime Stoppers of Houston, joined us with critical information for parents to know, and to share with their kids in light of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Mankarious also mentioned three red flags your kid needs to look out for to stay safe online.

The local public safety expert is the author of The Online World, What You Think You Know and What You Don’t: 4 Critical Tools for Raising Kids in the Digital Age.

