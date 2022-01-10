Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin returns to the Houston stage

HOUSTON – Seventeen years after releasing his debut EP, critically acclaimed artist Joshua Radin continues to move audiences with his mix of folk-rock and acoustic music.

His music has been part of motion picture soundtracks for films such as “Dear John,” Catch and Release,” and TV shows like “Scrubs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “One Tree Hill.”

The troubadour is currently touring to support his 2021 album, The Ghost and the Wall, and will stop by Houston Life to chat about his return to Space City for an unforgettable night with his fans.

Catch Radin on Houston Life, Friday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

Joshua Radin with special guest Molly Parden will perform Friday, January 14th at The Heights Theater.

For tickets for the show, click here.