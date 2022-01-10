Local fifth grader Ava Torres lands a role on NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’

Local elementary student Ava Torres is only 10 years old but has already built an impressive acting resume in films and TV. The child actress chatted with Houston Life ahead of her appearance on NBC’s drama series ‘Ordinary Joe’ where she plays the recurring role of ‘Mindy.’

HOUSTON – Richmond elementary student Ava Torres is only 10 years old but has already built an impressive acting resume in films and TV.

The talented child actress chatted with Houston Life ahead of her appearance on NBC’s drama series ‘Ordinary Joe’ where she plays the recurring role of ‘Misty.’

Actress Ava Torres visit the Houston Life set (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

In the show, Torres shared the screen with actress Elizabeth Lail, who is one of the lead characters, Jenny Banks.

Torres started acting at age 7 and by now has done eight feature films, including the lead role in the action/adventure movie, “Guardians of Time” for Lionsgate/Ace Entertainment which will be released later this year.

To see Torres’ complete interview on her incredible journey to Hollywood, watch the video above.

To connect with her, click here.