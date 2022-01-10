A look inside 1920′s-themed Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse, with old school sizzle and delicious dishes

HOUSTON – In the new year, make sure you add Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse to your list of places to try!

Just a stone’s throw from the Houston Museum District, a historic and storied Montrose Boulevard block that has marked decades of memorable occasions and launched many a chef’s career, has a new steward: Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse - which opened only a year ago in March 2021.

Patrons walk into the restaurant to the sounds of classic jazz, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and immediately get pulled into the classic is cool again vibe buoyed by Gatsby’s design sensibility. Rich, marbled and sexy black and gold décor sets the tone in the dimly-lit restaurant decked out with ornate chandeliers, red leather booths and white tablecloths – perfect for a romantic interlude or a memorable night out with friends.

Lauren Kelly will be taking a look at its delicious menu including dishes like the impressive seafood tower, perfectly cooked steak, onion rings, deviled eggs and more!

Tune into Houston Life on Tuesday at 3 p.m. as Lauren takes us inside the fancy new 1920′s-inspired hot spot.