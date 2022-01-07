New NASA-inspired immersive installation, ‘The Infinite,’ making U.S. premiere in Houston

‘The Infinite’ is a brand new immersive installation inspired by NASA missions, and its making its U.S. debut right here in Houston at Sawyer Yards. The experience takes 360-degree footage from the virtual reality series and transforms it into a life-size 3D replica of the International Space Station. Basically, this is the closest that most people will ever get to being able to experience the sensation of being in space. Watch as Lauren Kelly give viewers a first look inside.

HOUSTON – ‘The Infinite’ is a brand new immersive installation inspired by NASA missions, and its making its U.S. debut right here in Houston at Sawyer Yards.

The mixed media experience takes 360-degree footage from the virtual reality series and transforms it into a life-size 3D replica of the International Space Station.

Complete with a multisensory reproduction of a liftoff, guests will have an extremely powerful experience.

Throughout the 60-minute journey, ‘The Infinite’ will include previously unseen footage from the first-ever cinematic spacewalk captured in 3D outside the International Space Station – in addition to offering visitors a self-directed experience aboard the ISS itself.

Basically, this is the closest that most people will ever get to being able to experience the sensation of being in space.

