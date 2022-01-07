4 hassle-free ways to organize your bathroom

Bathroom under sink organizer drawers with neatly placed bath amenities and toiletries.

HOUSTON – As one of the most intimate and important spots in the home, the bathroom deserves to be a tidy and clutter-free area.

Brooke Rives, founder of Dwell Well, Inc. Professional organizational services, visited Houston Life with her tips to purge and save space.

1. TAKE TOILETRIES, SKINCARE PRODUCTS, AND MAKEUP OUT AND CHECK EXPIRATION DATES

“Look for the open cream jar icon for the time recommended to toss once opened. Once you view your inventory, come up with a solution on how to organize and what products work best in your space. Put everything back and label, label, label,” said Rives.

2. USE A LAZY SUSAN TO FREE UP SPACE UNDER THE SINK

“Makes all items accessible and easy to find,” suggested Rives.

Suggested product: The Home Edit By IDesign Large Divided Lazy Susan

Get it: here

3. ADD CLEAR ACRYLIC DIVIDERS IN DRAWERS

“Perfect way to storage makeup and hygiene products,” said Rives.

Suggested product: STORi Plastic Makeup and Vanity Stackable Drawer Organizers

Get it: here

4. CREATE EXTRA STORAGE SPACE ON THE BACK OF CABINET DOORS

Use it to store hair items such as hair dryers, flat irons, and brushes

Suggested product: 2 pack wall mount wire rack

Get it: here

Suggested product: FLE Hair Dryer Holder Wall Mounted

Get it: here

To connect with Rives or Dwell Well, Inc, click here.