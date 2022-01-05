The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo set to announce the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON star entertainment lineup tonight

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will announce their full 2022 entertainment lineup at 7 p.m.! After cutting Rodeohouston short due to the pandemic in 2020, and cancelling the whole thing entirely last year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will make this big announcement, two years in the making. The star-studded lineup announcement is set for 7 p.m. this evening, but Lauren Kelly got to check out some behind the scenes action ahead of the big news.

Watch as Lauren chats with Jason Kane, who has served as the director of Entertainment & Concert Production at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 2006. He is responsible for booking 21 consecutive nights of RODEOHOUSTON® entertainment for the annual event that draws more than 2.5 million attendees.