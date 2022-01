The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – January is cervical health awareness month -- the perfect time to remind women of the importance of continuing routine exams despite the ongoing pandemic.

Zamorano, gynecologic oncologist with UT Physicians shares how cervical cancer can be prevented with regular screenings and with the help of the HPV vaccine.

For more information click here or call 888-4UT-DOCS, (888-488-3627).