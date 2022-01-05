73º
Get back into the swing of things at ‘Pixar Putt’ pop-up mini golf course now open downtown

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

PIXAR PUTT is the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films! The course jut opened in Houston, and will be a perfect place for the whole family to come out and enjoy through March 20th at Sarofim Picnic Lawn at Discovery Green. With tons of our favorite characters from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out, Pixar Putt is set to take guests to infinity… and beyond!Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Luke Dombroski of Rockefeller Productions more about this fun new activity in town.

Pixar Putt is fun for everyone! The course is quirky, fun and a challenge for adults as well as kids.

‘Pixar Putt After Dark’ are tee-off times set aside just for adults 18+ on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to close.

