GALVESTON, Texas – After her father suffered from a near heart attack, 11-year-old Tatyana Jolivet was shaken to her core. But, witnessing her father’s transformation into an award-winning body builder and fitness trainer had an even bigger impact on her.

Tune in to Houston Life Monday at 3 p.m. to see how Tatyana worked with her father to set her own health goals and start her own kid fitness class to help others.