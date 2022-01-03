2 fun and engaging science experiments to do with your kids

Crystal Williams and her daughter doing a science experiment at home

HOUSTON – If you want to spark an interest in STEM in your little ones from an early age, there are simple and fun science experiments you can do with them at home starting at age three.

Crystal Williams, a NASA Education Coordinator and a mom of two will join Houston Life with two simple projects that will make your kids have a blast while they learn.

Williams is the creator of the Mommy and Me: The Listers YouTube channel, an interactive and educational avenue where she, along with her daughters Krissy and Kinsley, lead simple STEM experiments with household items.

To see Williams’s YouTube Channel, check out the link below.