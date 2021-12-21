Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James clothing line comes to Houston

Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon can do it all… she’s a mom, actress, philanthropist, and a designer. In 2015, she founded the clothing brand, Draper James, a nod to her Southern upbringing. Now, Houston is home to its newest location. Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala caught up with the brand’s head designer for an inside look at their new location inside the Galleria Mall.

“Our space is beautiful. We start with the season, you’ll see high holiday garments at the front of the store, then you’re going to see party garments, then into lounge. Of course, in Houston too, with the weather being what it is, we have some buy now wear now pieces, as well,” said Kathryn Sukey, executive vice president of design for Draper James.

Sukey joined the brand in 2019, and was hand-picked by Witherspoon.

They decided to come to Houston, because of their customers.

“We’re so excited to be here in the Galleria. I have to say we knew that our Houston brand fans needed us here. They are very vocal, and to bring such a special space to this this city, is so special to us,”Sukey explained.

