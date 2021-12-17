These simple steps will have you wrapping gifts like a pro this holiday season

Even though wrapping gifts is a dreaded task, it gives your present an extra personal touch and it will definitely save you money. To help you upgrade your gift-wrapping game this holiday season, Mary Burnett from Bering’s, shared her quick step-by-step instructions that will have you wrapping presents like the best of Santa’s helper.

Burnett was also the judge in a gift-wrapping challenge between Derrick and Courtney. They went head-to-head to find out who could wrap more gifts in 2 minutes.

According to Burnett, these are the steps you need to follow:

1. Determine the amount of paper you need for your item by either measuring all four sides of your package or by visually estimating the size

2. Cut paper to desired length, place package in the center of the paper, trim end width of paper to fit package

3. Fold the paper over to meet in the center of the back of the package

4. Tape down with double-sided tape or clear tape

5. V fold edges of paper inward on both ends, ensure seams are straight

6. Fold flaps inward and seal with tape

7. Paper should fit around the package with no tears, if using directional paper make sure the pattern is straight

8. Measure ribbon to fit and tie a bow or attach a ready-made bow and gift tag

To watch Burnett’s complete tips and find out who won the challenge, watch the video above.