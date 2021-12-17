Conroe area master-planned community ARTAVIA hosting ‘Enchanted Home Tour’ through December 31

ARTAVIA is a beautiful master-planned community located in Montgomery County on Highway 242 that features 10 model homes, 8 home builders. The community includes a contemporary-style amenity center featuring a 24-hr FitCenter, Palate Cafe, and an Event Lawn with both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. The ARTAVIA community is having an ‘Enchanted Evening’ this Saturday, December 11th from 4-8 p.m. with a snow slide, holiday movie, and portraits with Santa. For more information, just log on to artaviatx.com.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In the market for a new house? Look no further, we’ve found the perfect place for you to call home!

ARTAVIA is a beautiful master-planned community located in Montgomery County on Highway 242 that features 10 model homes, 8 home builders, and was developed with the goal of bringing art and nature together.

The gorgeous community includes a contemporary-style amenity center featuring a 24-hr FitCenter, Palate Cafe, and an Event Lawn with both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Guests can tour any of the 10 holiday-decorated model homes, see their 25′ colorful tree, and even register for a ‘Magical’ trip giveaway as part of their Enchanted Home Tour.

The ARTAVIA community is also having an ‘Enchanted Evening’ this Saturday, December 11th from 4-8 p.m. with a snow slide, holiday movie, portraits with Santa, and hot cocoa from the Palate Cafe.’

Ad

For more information, just log on to artaviatx.com.