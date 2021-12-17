Conroe area master-planned community ARTAVIA hosting ‘Enchanted Home Tour’ through December 31

In the market for a new house? Look no further, we’ve found the perfect place for you to call home!
ARTAVIA is a beautiful master-planned community located in Montgomery County on Highway 242 that features 10 model homes, 8 home builders, and was developed with the goal of bringing art and nature together.
The gorgeous community includes a contemporary-style amenity center featuring a 24-hr FitCenter, Palate Cafe, and an Event Lawn with both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Guests can tour any of the 10 holiday-decorated model homes, see their 25′ colorful tree, and even register for a ‘Magical’ trip giveaway as part of their Enchanted Home Tour.
The ARTAVIA community is also having an ‘Enchanted Evening’ this Saturday, December 11th from 4-8 p.m. with a snow slide, holiday movie, portraits with Santa, and hot cocoa from the Palate Cafe.’
For more information, just log on to artaviatx.com.