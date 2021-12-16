Relax for the holidays with a staycation at the Woodlands Resort

HOUSTON – The Woodlands Resort is an ideal destination for families, friends and couples and recently became Texas’ first Curio Collection by Hilton resort. The resort is a AAA Four Diamond property that boasts 402 guest rooms with resort amenities including two on-site champion golf courses, a tennis center, spa, kayaks and a vast network of walking and biking paths in addition to a 1,005-foot lazy river and 30-foot double helix waterslide and is in close proximity to its sister properties: The Westin and Embassy Suites. It has amazing dining options with Back Table’s cuisine whish is inspired by great Southern recipes including Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee – with a global twist. Back Table overlooks the waterfront 18th hole and lush greenery of The Woodlands Resort. During the holiday season, The Woodlands Resort and Back Table in addition to its fellow restaurant has been keeping track of the surge of product they use to meet the demand of holiday desserts; for example, the resort will use roughly 120lbs of chocolate per week and 150lbs of butter per week in recipes like the fresh Brambleberry Crisp. When you’re done eating all the delicious food; you can work it all off with some goat yoga! Goat Yoga Houston has entered into a partnership with The Woodlands Resort and will host on-site goat yoga classes for guests that are also open to the public. Click here to find out how you can make reservations and sign up for any of the classes offered at the resort.