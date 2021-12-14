‘H-Town Christmas Countdown’ pop-up getting the whole family into the holiday spirit

‘H-Town Christmas Countdown’ is a brand-new pop up featuring 15 larger-than-life Christmas and Hollywood movie sets, along with plenty of photo-ops in some of our favorite H-Town places. The immersive, one-of-a-kind pop-up gives visitors a chance to grab a selfie in scenes from classic holiday movies like A Christmas Story, Frosty the Snowman and Elf, as they stroll through a festive, 10,000-square-foot Winter Wonderland filled with everything we love about Christmas and Houston. For tickets, hours and more information visit htownchristmascountdown.com.

HOUSTON – ‘H-Town Christmas Countdown’ is a brand-new pop up featuring 15 larger-than-life Christmas and Hollywood movie sets, along with plenty of photo-ops in some of our favorite H-Town places.

This is the perfect way to get the family into the holiday spirit, and countdown to Christmas Day.

The immersive, one-of-a-kind pop-up gives visitors a chance to grab a selfie in scenes from classic holiday movies like A Christmas Story, Frosty the Snowman and Elf, as they stroll through a festive, 10,000-square-foot Winter Wonderland filled with everything we love about Christmas and Houston.

The H-Town Christmas Countdown pop-up will be open Tuesday-Sunday, December 1-23, 2021, only.

For tickets, hours and more information visit htownchristmascountdown.com.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with owner Sherrie Handrinos all about this fun holiday H-Town experience.