Actress and Grammy-nominated singer Keri Hilson is getting us in the holiday spirit with ‘Hip Hop Family Christmas’

After facing negative press and a PR crisis, the legendary hip hop Nixon family has to try and soften their image by participate in a reality TV Christmas special. That sounds like a fun and festive idea, until it proves a tad more difficult than expected. Singer and actress Keri Hilson is telling us all about the new VH1 holiday movie, and its special connection to Houston.

HOUSTON – You love her music, but now you’re also going to love her new holiday movie!

Singer and actress Keri Hilson is currently starring in VH1′s, ‘Hip Hop Family Christmas.’

After facing negative press and a PR crisis, the legendary hip hop Nixon family has to try and soften their image by participate in a reality TV Christmas special.

That sounds like a fun and festive idea, right?

It proves a tad more difficult than expected as the family struggles to keep their personal lives private and their relationships intact as the cameras roll.

Executive Produced by Jamie Foxx, the new holiday film also stars Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte, Redman and more.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Keri about her role as ‘Jessica Nixon’ in the movie, and it’s special ties to Houston.