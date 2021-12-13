Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt talk new holiday film ‘Housewives of the North Pole’

HOUSTON – The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish and Diana have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years.

But just days before Christmas a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud, and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.

Betsy Brandt plays Diana, an incredible artist with her own gallery, who should get the award for best mother. She and Trish have – and always will be – BFFs, and doesn’t mind being overshadowed at times.

Kyle Richards plays Trish - The Queen of North Pole, Vermont. She has the family everyone dreams about and prides herself on never losing the annual “Best Holiday House” contest.

Will their friendship survive the holiday fight of the decade? You have to check out ‘Housewives of the North Pole’ now streaming on Peacock.

Tune into Houston Life on Wednesday at 3 p.m. as Lauren Kelly gets the scoop from Kyle and Betsy about their new Christmas-themed project.