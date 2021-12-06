SWEET SCOOP: Katy ice cream shop creates job opportunities for adults with special needs

KATY, Texas – From classics like vanilla to gourmet flavors like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Chip, you can’t go wrong with any of the scoops at Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream. The cherry on top? Knowing your icy sweet treat supports a really cool cause.

Tune in to Houston Life Friday at 3 p.m. to learn how rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth partnered with his friend and philanthropist Roderick Batson to bring Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream to the Houston area and how they’re creating meaningful employment for people with developmental disabilities.