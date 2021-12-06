74º
kprc logo

Houston Life

SWEET SCOOP: Katy ice cream shop creates job opportunities for adults with special needs

Trae tha Truth opens Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream franchise in Houston area

Olivia Kolanek, Houston Life Features Producer

Tags: Houston Life, Giving, Support Local
Howdy's Homemade Ice Cream creates job opportunities for adults with special needs. (Howdy's Homemade Ice Cream)

KATY, Texas – From classics like vanilla to gourmet flavors like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Chip, you can’t go wrong with any of the scoops at Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream. The cherry on top? Knowing your icy sweet treat supports a really cool cause.

Tune in to Houston Life Friday at 3 p.m. to learn how rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth partnered with his friend and philanthropist Roderick Batson to bring Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream to the Houston area and how they’re creating meaningful employment for people with developmental disabilities.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Olivia Kolanek is the Features Producer of KPRC 2's Houston Life. She joined the KPRC family in the summer of 2019 after working in non-profit communications for three years. She is passionate about creating content that features good people, good food or a good story. Olivia is a University of Houston alumna, Audible junkie and scuba novice.

email