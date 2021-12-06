Houston etiquette experts share tips to help you navigate holiday party season

HOUSTON – Holiday party season is back in full swing!
If you’re stressing about how to navigate it all, etiquette experts Monica and Darian Lewis with the Monica Lewis School of Etiquette are here to help.
Starting with the holiday table...
An easy way to remember what goes where is by following the acronym B.M.W., or bread, meal, water.
Whether you’re hosting or attending, the dynamic duo has a few simple tips to help you enjoy the season.
TIPS FOR HOSTING A HOLIDAY PARTY
- Make a great guest list
- Send an invite ASAP, and include clear, concise and consistent details
- Don’t get upset if someone cancels at the last minute
TIPS FOR ATTENDING A HOLIDAY PARTY
- Respond to the invite
- Read the invite
- Be fully engaged and a good sport, this includes following the dress code
- Mix and mingle with everyone
- Don’t over do it --- Don’t drink too much, eat too much or stay too long
