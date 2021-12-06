Houston etiquette experts share tips to help you navigate holiday party season

From how to properly set the table to tackling the guest list, etiquette experts Monica and Darian Lewis share simple tips to help you navigate holiday party season.

HOUSTON – Holiday party season is back in full swing!

If you’re stressing about how to navigate it all, etiquette experts Monica and Darian Lewis with the Monica Lewis School of Etiquette are here to help.

Starting with the holiday table...

A diagram to help you create the perfect place setting (Monica Lewis School of Etiquette)

An easy way to remember what goes where is by following the acronym B.M.W., or bread, meal, water.

BMW acronym to help you tackle the table setting (Monica Lewis School of Etiquette)

Whether you’re hosting or attending, the dynamic duo has a few simple tips to help you enjoy the season.

TIPS FOR HOSTING A HOLIDAY PARTY

Make a great guest list Send an invite ASAP, and include clear, concise and consistent details Don’t get upset if someone cancels at the last minute

TIPS FOR ATTENDING A HOLIDAY PARTY

Respond to the invite Read the invite Be fully engaged and a good sport, this includes following the dress code Mix and mingle with everyone Don’t over do it --- Don’t drink too much, eat too much or stay too long

To connect with Monica and Darian, and for more information, click here.