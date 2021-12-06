Holiday skincare survival guide: Local dermatologist shares her top tips

Woman with a facial sheet mask on makes herself a facial a massage

HOUSTON – During the holidays, food and alcohol consumption increases while sleep declines, which unfortunately is a bad combination for your skin!

Other factors like traveling, the changing weather, and even family stress can create breakouts and acne flare-ups.

To help you keep your skin healthy, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Sherry Ingraham, will join us in the studio with her holiday skincare survival tips and home remedies.

Catch Ingraham on Houston Life, Tuesday, December 7 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

To connect with Dr. Ingraham, click here.