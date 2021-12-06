63º
Houston Life

Check out the Meyerland Hanukkah House and its massive lights display throughout December

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

The Hanukkah House in Meyerland (Philip Grosman)

HOUSTON – The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah came around very early this year, beginning on Sunday, November 28th, and ran through Sunday, December 5th.

And for the last fourteen years, the Meyerland Hanukkah House and its bright lights display have continued to draw in people from all over the world.

Philip Grosman is the man behind the display, located in the 5100 block of Carew Street, and he says he puts up the massive lights display every year all for the kids. He and his wife Dana, along with their three children Sophie, Matthew and Ellie, spend countless hours making sure the display is just right.

Even though Hanukkah has come to an end this year, the whole family can still continue to enjoy the festive home throughout the month of December.

Watch as we get a special look at the most ‘LIT’ house on the block.

