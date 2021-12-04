Conroe master-planned community ARTAVIA hosting Enchanted Home Tour through December 31

ARTAVIA is a master-planned community located in Montgomery County on Hwy. 242 featuring 10 model homes and 8 home builders, developed with the goal of bringing art and nature together. There is also a contemporary-style amenity center features a 24-hr FitCenter, Palate Cafe, and an Event Lawn with both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. For more information on their Enchanted Home Tour, log on to artaviatx.com.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – ARTAVIA is a master-planned community located in Montgomery County on Hwy. 242 featuring 10 model homes and 8 home builders with prices starting in the high $200s through the $600s.

ARTAVIA was developed with the goal of bringing art and nature together, and it has come together beautifully.

Dapple Park is a 13-acre community park at the heart of ARTAVIA including a five-acre lake with paddle boats, a kayak launch area, a boardwalk, splash pad and playground.

There is also a contemporary-style amenity center features a 24-hr FitCenter, Palate Cafe, and an Event Lawn with both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Guests are invited to the Enchanted Home Tour now through December 31 to see the model homes decorated for the holidays, plus anyone who visits the model homes is invited to register for a chance to win a “Magical” trip giveaway.

For more information, log on to artaviatx.com.