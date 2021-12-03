Local candy shop Cypress Sweets shares festive edible craft for the holiday season

Cypress Sweets Owner Courtney Okanlomo shares how to make an easy edible holiday craft for the whole family.

CYPRESS, Texas – Whether you’re looking for a unique gift, party ideas or just want to satisfy your sweet tooth Cypress Sweets is the one stop shop that can fill all your candy needs. Owner Courtney Okanlomo along with Sweets Specialist Karina Williams shared a festive candy craft that the whole family will love.

“The items we’re using to make the craft are all edible. Of course at the end, let’s not eat the plastic,” said Okanlomo.

The boutique candy shop, which opened in April 2019, is a family owned and operated business that offers everything from classic treats, to unique gifts and even an event space.

“Now we have gravitated into parties. Birthday parties are a big thing. Candy crafting is amazing and the kids love it,” said Okanlomo.

Williams demonstrated how to make the an adorable holiday ornament that’s made with edible slime and gourmet gummies from Cypress Sweets.

EDIBLE GRINCH ORNAMENT

Ornament Supplies:

Fillable Christmas ornament with a screw on lid (can also use a mini mason jar)

Small funnel

Glue stick or glue gun

Fun wiggle eyes

Black permanent paint marker

Red ribbon

Slime Ingredients:

4 tbsp. green Jello mix

2 tbsp. cornstarch

1 tbsp. powdered sugar

3 tbsp. water

Holiday sprinkles

Albanese Christmas Gummies

Directions:

Stir cornstarch & jello mix until combined Add water and stir then add sugar and stir Adjust consistency of slime by adding water or cornstarch 1 tsp. at a time as needed Add your choice of candy to fillable ornament Using a small funnel, pour slime into fillable clear plastic ornament Top off w/ sprinkles & screw on the lid Clean off & dry ornament Use a glue stick or gun to add eyes to ornament With black paint marker, draw Grinch’s face on the ornament Use red ribbon to tie a bow at top of ornament

Cypress Sweet is hosting a free holiday craft event at their shop on Sunday, December 19 from 1 - 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy a free sweets table and community crafting session.

To connect with Cypress Sweets, click here.