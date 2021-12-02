Local hidden figure Sharon McDougle launches new children’s book

Suiting up astronauts is an out of this world career path and a local woman had the opportunity to do it for 22 years! Her name is Sharon McDougle and she’s sharing details of her remarkable job in a new children’s book called ‘Suit Up for Launch with Shay.’

Suit Up for Launch with Shay cover (Sharon McDougle and Cristielle Pimenta)

Her first book walks readers through a typical suit-up and answers many of the questions asked by children…. Why do astronauts wear the suit? Why is it orange? What is it made of? How long does it take to put it on? How do you go to the bathroom in it?

McDougle, a former suit tech for the space shuttle program, worked with the launch/entry spacesuits during Dr. Mae Jemison’s historic mission aboard the Endeavour.

Jemison is the first black woman to travel into space.

Catch McDougle’s complete interview in the video above.

Suit Up for Launch with Shay! is available now on Amazon.

