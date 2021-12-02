Legendary soprano Sarah Brightman bringing ‘A Christmas Symphony’ to Smart Financial Centre this month

The world’s biggest-selling soprano, and legendary Grammy award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman is bringing her first-ever holiday tour to Sugar Land! ‘A Christmas Symphony’ is coming to the Smart Financial Centre on December 18th, and tickets are still available to see this festive holiday show. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Sarah about what guests can expect from her upcoming show.

HOUSTON – The world’s biggest-selling soprano, and legendary Grammy award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman is bringing her first-ever holiday tour to Sugar Land!

‘A Christmas Symphony’ is coming to the Smart Financial Centre on December 18th, and tickets are still available to see this festive holiday show.

According to a press release, “Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Sarah decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits. A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Sarah all about what guests can expect from her upcoming show.