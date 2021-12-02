75º
kprc logo

LIVE

Houston Life

Legendary soprano Sarah Brightman bringing ‘A Christmas Symphony’ to Smart Financial Centre this month

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Sarah Brightman, artist, soprano, singer, tour, Christmas
The world’s biggest-selling soprano, and legendary Grammy award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman is bringing her first-ever holiday tour to Sugar Land! ‘A Christmas Symphony’ is coming to the Smart Financial Centre on December 18th, and tickets are still available to see this festive holiday show. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Sarah about what guests can expect from her upcoming show.

HOUSTON – The world’s biggest-selling soprano, and legendary Grammy award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman is bringing her first-ever holiday tour to Sugar Land!

‘A Christmas Symphony’ is coming to the Smart Financial Centre on December 18th, and tickets are still available to see this festive holiday show.

According to a press release, “Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Sarah decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits. A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Click HERE for more info and tickets.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Sarah all about what guests can expect from her upcoming show.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram