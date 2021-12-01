Shop Small: Courtney’s 12 Days of Stocking Stuffers

HOUSTON – If you know Courtney, you know she LOVES shopping, but not just anywhere! She enjoys spotlighting the wonderful small businesses around Houston she comes across.

That’s why Courtney has curated the perfect stocking stuffers list -- from fashion to food and beauty products, she’s sharing one of her favorite local items for women, men, teens and kids to help us all shop small this holiday season.

Make sure to tune in every day to not miss out on the ultimate stocking stuffers list!

Young, Wild and Friedman, a sensory play business, launched in 2018 by Houston mom Julie Friedman. After her daughter Evie was diagnosed with a speech disorder called Apraxia of Speech and a doctor recommended sensory play, Julie began innovating to create sensory kits to take on-the-go which included homemade scented dough, and items like gems and cookie cutters to inspire Evie’s creativity. Evie had an immediate positive response - and so did moms around her. With a standard kitchen mixer in her home and with some help from some friends Julie started YWF. Today, YWF is a sensory play subscription kit with monthly themes ranging from a pizza parlor theme to holiday themes! Every box has three scented play dough balls and a variety of textured objects for kids to create a scene and use their imaginations. She also outgrew her kitchen and operates in a 18K sqft warehouse space where she employs over 30 Houston women. The biggest challenge for Julie’s family has become one of the greatest blessings!

