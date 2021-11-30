The 2nd Annual Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring is a free, beautiful holiday-themed display that the whole family can enjoy. Guests can check out the trail of giant candy canes, lollipops, gumdrops, gingerbread men, and cookie trees, lead to a 16-foot-high house and 12-foot-tall windmill, plus the first ever Rudolph Ride on Saturday, December 18. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Amanda Calderon, City Place Events Director and Evan Bailey of Biking Roots more about the holiday fun.

HOUSTON – Tis the season for giant gingerbread houses!

The 2nd Annual Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring is a free, beautiful holiday-themed display that the whole family can enjoy.

Guests can check out the trail of giant candy canes, lollipops, gumdrops, gingerbread men, and cookie trees, lead to a 16-foot-high house and 12-foot-tall windmill.

Aside from the Gingerbread Village experience, there is lots of other free programming at City Place this season including a Holiday Karaoke & Sing-Along, Ugly Sweater Holiday Strolls, a Rudolph Bike Ride, a Gingerbread Jam with live music and City Place Express trackless train rides.

There will also be the first ever Rudolph Ride on Saturday, December 18 at 10 a.m. led by Evan Bailey, owner of local bike shop Biking Roots. You can even dress up in costumes and decorate your bikes for prizes.

For more info on the free, festive holiday programming at City Place, just log on to cityplacenow.com/events.

