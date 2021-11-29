50º
Operation Warm: national nonprofit provides new coats to Houston families in need

Olivia Kolanek, Houston Life Features Producer

Operation Warm partnered with FedEx to provide new coats to students at Frost Elementary. (Erika Tolar, Operation Warm)

HOUSTON – When people think of Houston weather, cold is not one of the first things that comes to mind. But because winters are typically short and sporadic in Space City, many Houstonians don’t prioritize purchasing winter coats, which can be quite expensive, and find themselves unprepared for sudden temperature drops. Luckily, one national nonprofit is working to help fill the need.

Tune in to Houston Life Monday at 3 p.m. to learn how Operation Warm is partnering with businesses like FedEx to give back in a big way to the Houston community.

Olivia Kolanek is the Features Producer of KPRC 2's Houston Life. She joined the KPRC family in the summer of 2019 after working in non-profit communications for three years. She is passionate about creating content that features good people, good food or a good story. Olivia is a University of Houston alumna, Audible junkie and scuba novice.

