50º
kprc logo

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

How to properly care for poinsettias

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Garden, DIY
Poinsettia in greenhouse (MILOS ANTIC, iStock)

HOUSTON – Poinsettia season is in full swing.

Every December these beautiful plants help decorate homes all over Texas, and if you don’t have one in your house by now, you’re probably thinking about getting one.

Jen McDonald a Rooted Garden consultant will visit Houston Life to show her pro tips to help you pick the best poinsettias from the grocery store and properly care for them all through the holidays.

Tune into Houston Life Tuesday, November 30 at 3 p.m. to watch McDonald’s complete recommendations.

To connect with McDonald, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email