Houston Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the stage

Houston Ballet Principals Melody Mennite as Clara and Connor Walsh as the Nutcracker Prince with Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker.

HOUSTON – Tickets to the nutcracker are on sale now!

From sugar plum fairies dancing in your head to the infamous rat king – you’ll want to secure your seats and experience the Houston Ballet.

Make sure to tune in Thursday, December 2 as we share everything you need to know before taking the family back to the theater.

The holiday classic is perfect for all ages and will include 75 pounds of faux snow during the 5-week production, sword fights and dancing dolls.

For more information click here or call 713-227-2787.