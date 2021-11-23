Lace up your shoes and get ready for the 28th Annual BakerRipley Turkey Trot

The 28th Annual BakerRipley Turkey Trot is happening in the Galleria area, and it’s a Houston favorite Thanksgiving tradition that is returning in person this year. Watch as Assistant Director of Communication for BakerRipley Frederick Goodall, past runner Todd Breton, and Sassy the Turkey Mascot join Lauren Kelly to chat about this Thursday’s big event.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Who’s ready to run off all those pre-Thanksgiving calories this Thursday?

The 28th Annual BakerRipley Turkey Trot is happening in the Galleria area, and it’s a Houston favorite Thanksgiving tradition that is returning in person this year.

The race is an annual event that supports the mission of BakerRipley, who has served our community for more than 100 years.

For the last 28 years, the race has a been a family Thanksgiving Day tradition as it’s routed throughout the Galleria area.

Watch as Assistant Director of Communication for BakerRipley Frederick Goodall, past runner Todd Breton, and Sassy the Turkey Mascot join Lauren Kelly to chat about this Thursday’s big event.