Houston Life viewers help Reporter Joe Sam find FUR-Ever friend from BARC Animal Shelter

Reporter Joe Sam celebrated National Senior Dog Adoption Month by taking home a new friend from BARC Animal Shelter for their Home for the Holidays special.

HOUSTON – BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, has launched the 2021 “Home for the Holidays” campaign, which includes holiday-themed adoption, wellness, and foster events to help promote our furry friends at BARC and support Houston pet owners. Viewers weighed in on which pup Houston Life Reporter Joe Sam should take home between Luna, Snoopy or Sunrise. After a very close race, Snoopy was the winner and Joe couldn’t be more excited. Snoopy is a male, yellow labrador retr mix ‚is approximately 1Y 1M old. Joe has decided to rename him Ghost due to the fact that he was brought to the shelter near Halloween and it’s Joe’s favorite holiday and because he fur is more white than yellow. With that all being said, Ghost and Joe will be cuddling and watching lots of horror movies together.

Joe and Ghost (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Special adoption pricing will be available during select days in December thanks to the sponsorship of Proler Industries and the Bissell Pet Foundation. 2021 “Home for the Holidays” campaign events include:

30% off any wellness services booked online for Wednesday, December 8, 2021. By appointment only: any wellness services booked online for Wednesday, December 8, 2021. By appointment only: https://bit.ly/3FKomG6

Free Pet Pantry , 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the BARC Adoption Center, 3300 Carr St.

$5 Pet Adoption Fees for all pets from December 15 - 23, 2021

BARC’s pet adoption package includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, a one-year City pet license, and a pre-registered microchip with a lifetime registration -- worth hundreds of dollars if purchased separately. Pets available for adoption or foster can be viewed on the BARC website by clicking here. The BARC Animal Shelter is located at 3300 Carr Street, Houston, TX 77026, and is open for adoptions from noon - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The simplest but most powerful thing Houstonians can do to help BARC and pets throughout the community is to help them to leave the shelter and move into a loving home. By getting animals into permanent or foster homes, BARC has more space for additional animals as they enter the shelter. Visit here to find out more about how to adopt other pets like Luna and Sunrise and/or volunteer. BARC encourages people who cannot permanently adopt a pet but would like to help animals in need to consider becoming a foster pet parent or donate here.