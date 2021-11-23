HL OBSESSIONS: Holiday gift ideas that support Houston small businesses

HOUSTON – If you’ve been watching Houston Life for some time now, you know all about our monthly series, ‘HL OBSESSONS.’

This is when you’ll want to pull out a pen and paper and get to taking notes as our favorite daytime hosts let us in on their secrets and share their favorite small businesses to help us shop local.

If you’re not familiar with the segment, you are in for a treat.

Each month, Courtney and Derrick pick a couple of their favorite things they are currently obsessed with.

Whether it’s clothing, wellness products, jewelry, gift ideas, food, you name it, they’ve shined a spotlight on it.

Best of all, if you love the products as much as they do, we’ll share promo codes with you as well.

Full disclaimer: Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies; these are simply products they love to share.

First up is Courtney, sharing locally-made accessories.

GOLDEN THREAD

HL PROMO CODE

Use code “HOUSTONLIFE” to receive 25% off site-wide and in-stores

Code expires December 31, 2021

goldenthreadshop.com

STUDEWOOD GRILL

HL PROMO CODE

Ad

Use code “HOUSTONLIFE” to receive 10% off all Studewood Grill whole dessert orders placed by 10 a.m. tomorrow morning

Place orders at thestudewoodgrill.com or 713-864-1100

Orders will be available for pick up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday

ARMENTA COLLECTION

HL PROMO CODE

Use code “HOUSTONLIFE” to receive 15% off site-wide

Code expires December 31, 2021

Armentacollection.com

SCRIBBLED DESIGNS

HL PROMO CODE