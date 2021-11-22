‘Sing 2′ ready to get everyone to the big stage when it hits theaters December 22

The animated cast and voice actors from the new film 'Sing 2.'

HOUSTON – Five years after the original animated musical ‘Sing’ came out, ‘Sing 2′ will be hitting theaters on December 22!

The sequel follows determined a koala bear, Buster Moon, (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) who leads a group of other performers to the big stage.

But in order to make it to an even bigger venue, they have to convince the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (played by Bono) to join them, and get past mean mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).

This is the follow-up to the popular 2016 film, directed by Garth Jennings.

Tune into Houston Life on Wednesday at 3 p.m. as Lauren Kelly chats with some of the cast from the upcoming movie!