Actress Busy Philipps chats kick-off to ‘20th Annual National Dog Show’ presented by Purina

This year, the ‘20th Annual National Dog Show’ will feature 180 breeds and varieties, as over 1,500 of the top American Kennel Club sanctioned dogs from across the country compete for best of breed, first in group, and the coveted title of best in show. Actress Busy Philipps and her dog Gina chatted all about this Thursday’s big event, and even told us they’ll be revealing a new breed in the competition called the ‘Biewer Terrier.’ You can watch the National Dog Show presented by Purina right here on KPRC 2 starting at noon following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

