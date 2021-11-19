Holiday-themed ‘Tavola Reindeer 5K Run’ happening this Saturday at the Tavola New Caney location

HOUSTON – The Tavola Reindeer Run is a holiday-themed 5k taking place this Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Tavola by Friendswood Development Company in New Caney.
The presenting sponsors are Lennar and Storm Water Solutions/Beyer Construction.
Here’s the reason it’s be best 5K EVER – there will be great food, great swag, activities for the kids, free photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus, age group awards, $100 for an overall mens and womens winner, $100 for best costume contest, and a chance to win a set of Apple AirPod Pros!
In 2019, the race raised $7500 for New Caney ISD and they are looking to raise even more this year.
There will also be a 1K run which is a little over half a mile. This is the family and kids fun run, so even if you just walk – it’s good to get moving!!!
The 5K run is 3.2 miles – and there will be runners from 9 to 70 years old!
For more information, log onto TavolaReindeerRun.com or call 281-703-8800.