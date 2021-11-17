82º
‘Spencer’ director Pablo Larrain chats how he created the new film based on the life of Princess Diana

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

The tale of Princess Diana is one we all know, but a new film could change the way you see her story. Chilean director Pablo Larrain created the film ‘Spencer’ which is based on more of Princess Diana’s back story. Few people even realize ‘Spencer’ was Diana’s maiden name. Aside from Kristen’s uncanny resemblance to Princess Diana, ‘Spencer’ is now in theaters and is getting wonderful reviews. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Pablo about the film, why he chose Kristen for the lead role, and why he thinks Diana has remained in the spotlight for so many years.

