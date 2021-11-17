76º
kprc logo

Houston Life

Local Food Socialite weighs in on Houston taking the top 20th spot for best food in America

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Houston Life, Wallethub, Bless tha belly
To determine the best and cheapest local foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.

HOUSTON – Houston Ranks in the Top 20 Best Foodie Cities in America according to a recent Wallet Hub study. To determine the best and cheapest local foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.

Foodie-Friendliness of Houston (1=Best; 91=Avg.):

  • 1st – Restaurants per Capita
  • 1st – Affordability & Accessibility of Highly Rated Restaurants
  • 81st – Gourmet Specialty-Food Stores per Capita
  • 69th – Craft Breweries & Wineries per Capita
  • 87th – % of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Grundy Wiley, a local food socialite took this as no surprise. He uses his social platforms “Bless Tha Belly” to explore Houston’s diverse culinary scene and provide locals and anyone coming from out of town with some of Houston’s best restaurants and food trucks to check out. Wiley also gives his personal opinion on the quality and taste of food along with the atmosphere of the restaurant while sharing important stories about how the business started in order to continue promoting the tradition and culture of the many places that make Houston a culinary melting pot. Click here to tag along with Wiley on his food adventures and if you would like to read the full Wallet Hub article, just click here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Louisiana born and raised, award-winning journalist, Cajun chef and spoken word poet.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram