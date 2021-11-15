The Voice’s Dana Monique helps light the Houston Galleria Christmas tree for 32nd Annual Ice Spectacular

HOUSTON – If you are a Houstonian, nothing makes it feel more like the holidays than seeing the huge Christmas tree all lit up in the middle of the ice rink at the Galleria.

This past weekend, the ’32nd Annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting Event at The Galleria’ went beautifully with a performance from Houstonian and ‘The Voice’ season 20 contestant Dana Monique, alongside Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly.

Tune into Houston Life on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. to see the 55-foot Christmas tree all lit up for the first time this season, along with some special ice skating performances.