HOUSTON – Taste Bar + Kitchen, located in Midtown at 3015 Bagby, offers globally inspired comfort foods & craft cocktails in an energetic, casual dining environment. The concept was inspired by Chef Don Bowie and his international travels, resulting in the fusion of ethnic flavors with a menu of southern staples. Chef Bowie is now using his love for the community to give back this holiday season. His goal is help families enjoy a great Thanksgiving with their loved ones. Tune in to Houston Life Thursday at 3 p.m. to see exactly how they plan on putting smiles on the faces of the community.
Taste Bar and Kitchen giving back for the holidays to families in need
