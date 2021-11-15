New book store ‘Kindred Stories” bringing diverse content and literature to the third ward

Kindred Stories is a new book store in the third ward of Houston that promotes black and brown authors and their creative inspirational works.

HOUSTON – Kindred Stories was born out of a love for reading and a passion for the community that started in September, 2021.

Reading is an act of selfcare passed

Kindred Stories is here to give kids and adults alike a space to explore the wide open world of literary content and creative works fashioned by black and brown hands. It’s bookstore committed to amplifying black voices and bringing diverse stories from throughout the African diaspora to the local community in Houston, TX. The bookstore is located in the Third Ward neighborhood, and provides a well curated offering to edify the swelling appetites for authentic stories as told by those who have lived them. They are beyond thrilled to serve Houston and the world at large through their website offerings which you can find by clicking here.